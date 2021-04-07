Friday, April 9
Maharashtra, Apr 17 (ANI): A doctor wearing PPE suit takes a swab sample of a resident at a COVID-19 testing drive at Mahim during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Mizoram reports 9 new covid-19 cases, tally rises to 4,500

Aizawl, April 6 (PTI): Mizoram on Tuesday reported nine new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in two months, pushing the Coronavirus tally to 4,500, an official said.

Of the nine fresh cases, five were reported from Aizawl district and four from Kolasib district, the official said.

Four employees of Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) were among the newly infected people, he said.

While seven patients have returned from other states, the remaining two patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 during contact tracing, he said.

Mizoram currently has 45 active Covid-19 cases, while 4,444 people have recovered from the disease.

The Covid-19 recovery rate is 98.76 per cent and the infection rate is 1.76 per cent.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state is 11.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,55,606 samples till date, including 735 on Monday, the official added.

