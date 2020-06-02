mjunction conducts first e-auction on new tea e-marketplace at Jorhat

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, June 1: mjunction Services Limited, India’s largest B2B e-commerce company, today conducted the first e-auction on its new tea e-marketplace at Jorhat, in partnership with Tea Board of India.

The platform had been formally launched by Assam Legislative Assembly speaker HN Goswami on the occasion of International Tea Day on May 21.

The inaugural e-auction event was conducted for Green, Orthodox and CTC teas across 38 tea gardens. More than 45 buyers bid for nearly 24,000 kg of tea. The highlight of the first symbolic auction was, Green Tea of Mahalaxmi Tea Estate sold at a premium of Rs.502/kg. The tea was purchased by Guwahati-based buyer M/s. Absolute Tea.

“I am blessed to be a part of this historic sale, being the first sale of the Jorhat Tea Auction Centre-cum-Emarketplace,” said Bidyananda Barkakoty, owner of Mahalaxmi Tea Estate.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, there was a joint digital launch of the e-auction process by Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Ray and mjunction MD Vinaya Varma. All registered buyers and sellers also attended the launch digitally.

mjunction has signed an MoU with the Tea Board, as part of which it will act as System Integrator and design, develop and maintain the e-marketplace platform.

The platform will significantly reduce the sales cycle time easing working capital burden, and will introduce innovations like Quality Vocabulary, will facilitate Logistics and provide transparent and easy finance for stakeholders.

mjunction MD Vinaya Varma said, “mjunction is committed to ushering in efficient and effective outcomes for the tea industry. I am confident this marketplace will benefit all its stakeholders in terms of increased reach, efficiency and shorter cycle time with the support of the entire tea community.”

Varma said that this auction platform was based on ex-garden or factory model, where sellers using their username and password, could submit Garden Invoices (GI) and upload the tea details to be put up for auction, on the mjunction platform, without sending their tea to the warehouse. This model will drastically reduce the sales cycle time for stakeholders. The minimum lot size per invoice, to be packed by sellers, shall be five packages.

The auction will be conducted once every week on Mondays. Depending on volume and process improvement, it may be scheduled twice a week later. On the mjunction platform, all important activities like catalogue closing, auction day and buyers’ prompt day shall be carried out on a Monday.

mjunction has designed the unique e-marketplace based on its experience spanning diverse commodities in the last two decades.