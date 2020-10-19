MKUS protest against microfinance companies in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 19: A large number of women under the banner of Mahila Kalyan Unnayan Samiti, Jorhat staged a protest against microfinance companies in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex on Monday.

Alleging that the microfinance companies had ruined the rural economy, the Samiti demanded that the microfinance companies be banned from operating in Assam. The organisation further demanded an enquiry into the workings of such microfinance companies and banks which it said was not transparent.

They also alleged that these companies were charging exorbitant rates of interest after giving loans to gullible villagers. The Samiti, therefore demanded that such companies be banned by the authorities immediately. Notably, the movement for banning microfinance companies began in November 2019 after allegations of harassment and malpractices were alleged by many women.