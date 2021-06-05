MLA Basumatary inaugurates boulder deflection work at Lankar river

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 4: Ahead of the rainy season with a view to check the widespread destruction of Lankar river by causing flood and erosion during summer time, Sidli MLA Jayanta Basumatary and BTC executive member for Public Health Engineering Nilut Swargiary on Friday jointly inaugurated the boulder structure deflection work at Sidabari under Amteka area.

On the occasion, MLA JayantaBasumatary said, “During the summer season every year, the Lankar River has been causing massive damage in Amteka or Nichima area with its flood waters and erosion. So, for the time being the water deflection of Lankar River at this location is very much needed for taking measures against flood and erosion, as well as for the safety of people and their property”.

Expressing concern over geographical location of BTR, BTC executive member Nilut Swargiary said as the BTR was situated in the foothills of Bhutan, the northern part of the region has been facing since long some common problems like flash floods, erosion and dearth of potable drinking water.

“All these problems present BTC government will work in order to fulfill the aspiration of the people”, he said, adding that the people living in the northern part of BTR, from Sankosh to Bwirabkhunda have been facing drinking water problems due to low water level and rocky surface.

Assuring potable drinking water to the people of those area Swargiary said that through proper implementation of Indo-Bhutan Foothills Drinking Water Project, which was included in the BTR accord, central government’s Jal Jivan Mission (JJM), SOPD(BTC) and from other sources they would able to provide drinking water facilities to the people of those area.

District level leaderships of UPPL and ABSU, including officials of the water resources department were present on the occasion.