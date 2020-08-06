MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia distributes paddy seedlings among farmers

HT correspondent

MANGALDAI, Aug 6: MLA Binanda Kumar Saikia of Sipajhar constituency distributed paddy seedlings among the flood affected farmers of Darrang district. Meanwhile, there has been a lot of outcry among the farmers after Nanoi river destroyed large areas of crop land during the recent spate of floods.

At the same time, the Department of Agriculture, in the Niranchuba village of Patharighat Agricultural Subdivision of Sipajhar also distributed seedlings of Shali paddy under Darrang district among the farmers. MLA Saikia distributed ‘Ranjit Chawan’ paddy seedlings to the affected farmers in the presence of SDO Kumud Das of Patharighat Agricultural subdivision, ADO Yusuf Ali along with other employees.