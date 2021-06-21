MLA Biswajit Phukan visits ruins of Kachari kings in Golaghat

HT CORRESPONDENT

Sarupathar, June 20: MLA Biswajit Phukan visited Dubarani Tengani Alisinga of Barpathar in Golaghat. The Sarupathar MLA took stock of the historical places full of ancient ruins dating back to the seventh, eighth centuries.

It is worth mentioning that many years ago, when the archaeological department carried out mining operations in the place from under the ground, idols of many gods and goddesses were recovered along with the ruins of Rajprasad of the Kachari kingdom.

Due to the negligence of the tourism department of the government, the historical places are in shambles.

MLA Phukan told the journalists that ways can be chartered to preserve the historical places and accordingly the archeology department will be contacted.