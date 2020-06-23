MLA, cops among new 198 positive cases

State’s COVID-19 tally jumps to 5,586 ** 161 discharged from hospitals

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 22: A BJP MLA, Assam Police and army personnel among fresh 198 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state during the past 24 hours. With this, the state’s COVID-19 figure has climbed up to 5,586 on Monday.

The increasing number of positive patients has prompted chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to directed the state chief secretary to take necessary steps for enforcing strong action against violators of COVID-19 protocol including those who do not wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.

The chief minister asked the chief secretary to issue a direction in this regard to the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in a meeting held at his office conference room to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state on Monday.

According to the report, BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishendu Pal tested positive for COVID-19 and referred to Covid hospital in Silchar for treatment on Monday.

Krishnendu Paul, who represents Patharkandi assembly constituency in Karimganj district, showed symptoms of coronavirus infection and his test result came positive on Monday, they said.

The saffron party MLA was down with fever for last three days and his swab sample was collected on June 18.

Paul is the first sitting legislator in the state to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources said the family members of the MLA have also been quarantined.

Eight police personnel who were in the frontline against coronavirus have tested positive for the disease on Monday. Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed media persons that 160 police personnel of different ranks have been quarantined in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

“So far, 160 personnel have been quarantined. Eight persons tested positive,” Mahanta said.

Among the quarantined staff, there are many top officials of Assam Police. A guard of inspector general of police (IGP) Dipak Kedia also found positive for COVID-19.

Eight more army jawans tested positive for COVID-19 at Missamari Cantonment on Monday. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 42 in Sonitpur district.

A police personnel without travel history also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

25 more cases have been reported from Nagaon district. Of them there is a minor girl who eloped with a youth before a week and later was rescued by Nagaon police.

The total number of positive cases in Nagaon has gone up to 479 on Monday.

Following the positive report of the girl, 11 police personnel of Nagaon Sadar Police Station have been placed under home quarantine. All these police personnel were engaged with rescue operation of the girl.

Meanwhile, around 7 COVID 19 patients have been discharged on Monday.

Seven more fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from Hailakandi district on Monday, taking the total count to 215.

Health authorities here revealed that Hafijur Rahman (18), Forizuddin Mazumder (25), Hifjur Rohman(20), Mashrul Alom Laskar(20), Abu Sufian Laskar(22), Bappan Singha(39) and Sadanmiya Mazumder(28), have all tested positive.

While three infected persons were under institutional quarantine facility at B.Ed College and one at Royal Guest House facility quarantine centre while three were under home quarantine at Boalipar Part II, Lalakandi and Purbogeel.

The recovery rate improved to nearly 63.8 per cent, with 161 more patients discharged on Monday from various civil, district and model hospitals.