MLA Rupak Sarma feted in Nagaon 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 23: Nagaon Lions Club and Nagaon Gurudwara Somitee recently felicitated the local MLA Rupak Sarma and newly appointed superintendent of police, Nagaon IPS Anand Mishra respectively at his residence as well as in the office of superintendent of police.

The delegates from Nagaon Lions Club and Nagaon Gurudwara Somitee felicitated MLA Rupak Sarma with ‘Fulam Gamusha’ and a bouquet of flowers.

Subsequently, the delegates went to the office of superintendent of police, Nagaon where they also felicitated SP Anand Mishra with ‘Phulam Gamusha’ and a bouquet of flowers.

The delegates included president and secretary of Nagaon Lions Club – Pralay Shaha, Ajoy Mittal, PRO Biswajit Mahanta, Binud Khatawat, on behalf of Gurudwara Somitee – Devendra Singh, Hardarshan Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Triluk Singh and Ravindra Singh.

During the felicitation, the delegates from the both organisations intimated as well as discussed about several issues of the town with the newly appointed superintendent of police and asked for strict measure to curb those issues, a release added.