MLA Tezpur inaugurates crop cafeteria 

HT Correspondent 

Tezpur, July 27: MLA of Tezpur LAC, Prithviraj Rava inaugurated a crop cafeteria for 15 varieties of paddy at Bam Parbatia pathar under Parbatia Panchayat in the presence of deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das and district agriculture officer Prakash Chandra Bora on Tuesday. The program is being implemented by APART, Sonitpur with help from the Agriculture department. Notably, the scheme is being undertaken to test the characteristics, performance, resistance, production yield of different varieties of paddy all planted under the same conditions on a trial basis and will be closely monitored by the officials. The crop cafeteria has been labelled with tags, specifying each plot and details of the variety of paddy planted for easy identification and observation.

