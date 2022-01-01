MLA Urges to CM to Keep Eviction Process During Winter on Hold

HT Correspondent

Hojai, Dec 31: Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma should stop evictions during this winter season when temperatures are dropping and should prove himself to be the best CM,” said Sirajuddin Ajmal, MLA of Jamunamukh.

It is to be noted that the evicted people of Lumding Protected Forests have been living in the Changmaji Grazing Reserve land of Hojai district of the Jamunamukh LAC for some time now. On Thursday, Sirajuddin Ajmal, MLA of Jamunamukh, came to the camp to get information from the people of Changmaji Grazing Reserve.

The MLA also said that Sarma is a good person and believed that as a chief minister he was doing a good job. The legislator further promised to rehabilitate all those who are evicted. He added that he will inform the chief minister about their plight.

On the other hand, MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal also promised to visit the critically ill patients in the camp and provide them treatment at Hojai’s ‘HAMM’ Hospital. This was followed by the distribution of fruits among the children in the camp.

“I was unable to attend the winter session of the Legislative Assembly due to my physical illness,” the MLA said while interacting with the local media.

In this context, he informed that he had given the medical certificate to the speaker of the Legislative Assembly. He said that he would discuss the problems of the evicted people with the chief minister. MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal assured that he would make demands for the resettlement of these evicted people.