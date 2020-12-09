M’laya CM lays base for indoor stadium at Jongksha

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Dec 9: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma laid the base for the construction of an indoor stadium at Jongksha in East Khasi Hills in presence of sport minister Bantiedor Lyngdoh on Wednesday. The state-of-art sport infrastructure is being built at an estimated cost of INR22 crores and is likely to be completed by December 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma lauded the effort of the sports minister for his dedication to enhance the sports facilities and infrastructure. He also informed that the government is committed to the welfare of the youth and is working in a systematic manner to leverage the sporting infrastructure.

Talking about the sporting talents and lack of sports facilities, he said, “We have immense talent in our State. However, due to lack of infrastructure and guidance, the youth are not able to unleash their full potential. This government is working with a direction to ensure that the youth of our State are given a platform to upscale their skills.”

Announcing that in a month’s time Meghalaya Youth Policy will get its final shape, he said, “A lot of innovative interventions will be made to ensure that the potentials of our youth are harnessed. It is our promise to the youth that as a committed government, we will create an environment where our youth are guided in the right direction”.

During the programme, the chief minister and sports minister also felicitated youths, who have excelled in different regional, state level and national games in the past years.

Meanwhile, people of the area took the opportunity and submitted a memorandum seeking chief minister’s intervention for development of link road in the area as well as upgradation of PHC, to which chief minister in his address announced that the PHC in Jongksha will soon be upgraded to CHC and the link road, which has been in a dilapidated condition will be sanctioned.