M’laya govt agrees to allow people from Silchar to move to Guwahati

Around 600 to 700 buses, private vehicles reached Ratacherra check-gate: DC

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, April 27: Meghalaya Chief Minster, Conrad K Sangma said that the State Government has agreed to help the Assam Government in allowing people from Silchar to go to Guwahati via Jaintia Hills for medical reasons.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Sangma said that the Assam Government had already communicated to Meghalaya about this issue. He further said that they have told the Assam Government to send the vehicles’ numbers and the contact numbers of those who require to go to Guwahati be able to facilitate the entire process.

Stating that if the State Government just give the green signal then lot of vehicles will randomly will be moving which may cause a bit of concern for people. He said that they have asked the Assam Government to provide the list and the timing of the vehicles who need to go to Guwahati for medical reasons.

Sources said Meghalaya chief secretary MS Rao received a request to assist the stranded people from Barak valley to move through Meghalaya.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Fredrick M Dopth said there were around 600-700 buses and private vehicles at the Ratacherra check-gate.

“We started to allow these vehicles to pass through, based on the list we received,” he said.