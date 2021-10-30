M’laya govt not in a position to regularise SSA teachers: Lahkmen Rymbui

SHILLONG, Oct 29 (NNN): Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday said that the state government is not in a financial position to regularise the services of over 12,541 teachers working under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan schools in the state.

Talking to reporters, Rymbui said, “It is not possible. The reason is that the government of Meghalaya as of now is not in a position to regularise the SSA teachers as we are totally depending upon the Central government to give us funds for payment of salary.”

On the alleged violation of the RTE Act by the government, Rymbui however said, “We are not here to violate anything but we are here to streamline the education system.”

He was reacting to the ongoing demand of the teachers under the banner of the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) for regularising all SSA teachers and to implement the pay scales according to the prescribed norms of the Right to Education (RTE).

The MSSASA has also announced its decision to hold a mass rally on November 9, as a mark of protest against the government’s delay to release their pending salaries.

Taking note of this, Rymbui however said that the state government is yet to receive any funds from the government of India for clearing the pending salaries of the SSA teachers.

“As I said, until and unless the Central government releases the funds, we cannot do anything but we just have to wait,” he said.

“I wish the Central government will sanction maximum funds so that we can clear not only one-two months but four-to-five-month salaries at one go,” he added.

Stating that the SSA teachers can blame anybody despite knowing this fact, Rymbui informed that the additional chief secretary was in Delhi last week and had meetings with the Central government officials on the issue. “Therefore, we hope in a very short possible time, the government of India will immediately sanction the funds,” he said.