M’laya minister tests COVID-19 positive at Imphal airport

HT Correspondent

SHILLONG, Sept 12: Meghalaya Power Minister James K Sangma tested positive for COVID-19 at Imphal International Airport on Saturday.

James was the first Meghalaya cabinet minister and the second MLA to be tested positive after Phulbari MLA, Esmatur Mominin.

The Power Minister had accompanied his brother, chief minister, Conrad K Sangma and deputy chief minister, Prestone Tynsong on an official visit to Delhi.

The chief minister and Power Minister later flew to Imphal where he was tested positive with a rapid antigen test at the airport, an official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

The antigen test of the chief minister came out negative.

The official said the power minister is returning back by road to Shillong. “He (James) will again be tested with RT-PCR here,” he said.

The visiting Meghalaya chief minister and his team were received at Imphal airport by Manipur deputy chief minister Y Joykumar Singh, NPP state unit interim president and state Fishery minister N Kayisii and other two ministers.

Meanwhile, chief minister and NPP national president inaugurated the new party office in Imphal.

“Inaugurated the new NPP office in Imphal today in the presence of Hon’ble Dy. CM of Manipur, Sh. Joykumar Singh, Cabinet Ministers from the party and party workers. NPP is committed more than ever to serve the people of Manipur & NE. Thank all our supporters and well-wishers,” Conrad tweeted.