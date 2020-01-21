M’laya minister’s PSO accidentally shoots self

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Jan 21: A personal security officer (PSO) of Meghalaya health and family welfare minister Alexander Laloo Hek, Wanshan Wahlang was seriously injured after he mistakenly shot himself while, reportedly, cleaning his 9 mm service pistol on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the State Central Library premises when the function to observe the 48th Meghalaya Day was going on at U Soso Tham Auditorium where Hek along with Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma were present.

According to police, the PSO was sitting in the vehicle and cleaning his pistol when it misfired, pierced through his leg and the vehicle front door. The PSO was immediately taken to the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Hek later visited hospital to take stock of the situation. The incident led to a short commotion outside the auditorium, but did not affect the proceedings of the programme as many did not even hear the gunshot. Fortunately, the no other people standing near the minister’s car was injured in the incident.