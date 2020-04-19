M’laya records two more COVID-19 cases; total rises to 11

Condition of all 10 positive people stable, informs Health Minister

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, April 18: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Meghalaya on Saturday. This has taking the total number of cases in the State to 11 including one death.

Both cases are from the residence of the first patient, the senior medical professional and owner of Bethany Hospital who had succumbed to the deadly virus.

“Two more positive cases detected taking the total to 10 active cases in the state. Both are from the house of the first patient, one is his family (member) and the other is a helper in the house,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma tweeted on Saturday.

The 69-year-old doctor had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Of the 10 active cases, eight are his family members and two his domestic helps.

On one of the positive case detected on Saturday in suburban area, the chief minister said, “The person was working in the house of index patient (first COVID-19 positive) and the sample of the four high risk primary contacts and 32 other primary contacts of the person who tested positive have already been collected”.

He informed that the headman of that particular village have urged all the primary contact of the new case from the area to be under strict home quarantine with support of the frontline health workers.

“Visits have been made by the health officials in the village and officials of the block has visited the village to ensure that they instil confidence in the villages and the family concerned,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya health Minister AL Hek informed that condition of all the 10 positive patients, including the wife of the deceased doctor, is reported to be stable on Saturday.

“A few of them particularly the family members of the deceased doctor are under home quarantine. They are under home quarantine because that was their choice,” he said.

They are staying comfortably as they have a big house with huge space, he said adding that one of two helpers of the family, who was tested positive, is undergoing treatment at the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Saturday further informed 24,382 people have been screened in the state and 49,391 calls have been received in the helpline numbers, while 2557 people are in quarantine.

A total of 140 are in the primary contact list of COVID-19 patients, while close to 4,775 are in the secondary contact list.

Testing of all the primary contacts of the state’s first COVID-19 patient would be completed within the next two days, he said.

He admitted that it was a huge task since the number of primary contacts is very large. Stating that the government has to be prepared for different kinds of situation, he added the goal was to carry out 400 to 500 tests a day and efforts were under way to set up two to three more testing centres in the state.

“We are lucky to have an institute like NEIGRHIMS which has the capacity to conduct 100 tests a day,” Sangma said.

Initially it was suspected that the doctor could have got infected from his son-in-law, a pilot with Air India who returned from New York to Delhi on March 16 and reached Shillong on March 24.

The theory could not be substantiated as the son-in-law tested negative twice after staying in home quarantine for more than 14 days after reaching Shillong. The city authorities subsequently sealed the hospital and started tests on primary and secondary contacts of the doctor.