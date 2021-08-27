M’laya set to open education, tourism sectors from Sept 1

HT Bureau

Shillong, Aug 26: Meghalaya government on Thursday announced its decision to reopen the education and tourism sectors from September 1.

The decision was taken by the cabinet after taking into consideration the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma told reporters on Thursday that those who have double vaccination can enter the state and those who have taken a single dose should produce negative RT-PCR reports.

The tourists should also generate e-invite from Meghalaya tourism app and they should stay one night.

The visitors should also provide details of itinerary and contact numbers of relatives and friends if they stay with them.

The single and double-dose vaccinated local tourists will be allowed to visit the tourist places.

The local tourists who are not vaccinated should produce negative RT-PCR reports.

Tourists who are not vaccinated or vaccinated with a single dose will have to produce a negative RT-PCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT report valid only if they have tested within 72 Hrs prior to their arrival at the entry point.

Local tourists from within the state that are fully vaccinated/vaccinated with a single dose will be allowed to visit any location in Meghalaya for tourism purposes.

Government has also decided to reopen all Colleges in Meghalaya from September 1.

For Schools in Urban areas, Class 1-5 may have online classes, Class 6-8 may have school visits & Class 9-12 may be opened. For Schools in Rural areas, Class 1-5 may have school visits & Class 6-12 may be opened. However, the school and colleges have been given the flexibility to decide on the matter, whether to open or not to open.