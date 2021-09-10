M’laya’s whistling village nominated by UNWTO

Kongthong selected for entry into ‘Best Tourism Village’

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Sept 9: The Union Ministry of Tourism has nominated Meghalaya’s iconic whistling village of Kongthong for entry to the UNWTO World Tourism Organization’s ‘Best Tourism Village’ along with two other villages in the country.

Besides Kongthong, Pochampally in Telangana and Ladhpura Khas in Madhya Pradesh have also been nominated.

“#Meghalaya’s whistling village Kongthong is selected for entry to the @UNWTO ‘Best Tourism Village’ along with 2 other villages in the country,” the chief minister tweeted.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajya Sabha member Rakesh Sinha who has adopted the village since 2019 have congratulated the state and the chief minister on this achievement.

Sitharaman congratulated the Meghalaya chief minister for the achievement.

Sitharaman informed on Twitter that in Kongthong village people compose a tune for calling a person instead of names.

In this village, a mother calls her child by a tune instead of a name, like–Eeooow, Ooeeo, etc.

Kongthong, a small village nestled in the Khat-ar Shnong area about 60 km to the south of Shillong, is famous for its panoramic view, unique culture and virgin beauty.

Kongthong, one of the 12 ‘shnong’ (villages) have a unique practice of assigning a tune to a baby at birth. The tune remains with the baby until his death and this practice is gaining popularity now.

The village, with a population of around 700 people, has one school up to Class 8th and 3 km is a secondary school.

