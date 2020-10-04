Mob protest over killing of young trader in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 4: Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse an unruly mob, which created an unruly situation by picking up two persons in connection with brutal murder of a young trader.

The incident took place at Rantholi village on Sunday. However, no casualty has so far been reported in the incident.

The mob created a ruckus in front of a police team from Nagaon Sadar Police Station, who were trying to take the custody of two murder accused in the village on Sunday morning.

Locals protested as they were holding a kangaroo court to punish the culprits instead of handing over them to police.

Police fired several rounds in blanks and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob.

One youth trader Prasanta Bonia, who has been running a trade of traditional Assamese jewellery, went to buy medicine from Rajabheti Tiniali, on Saturday night.

When he came back, one Chikendrajit and his younger brother Kalam of the same village, attacked him and hacked him to death with sharp weapon and fled from the scene.

Prasanta succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

On Sunday morning, some people of the village picked up Chikendrajit and his brother Kalam from a house where they were hiding.

The people of the village set up a kangaroo court for their punishment instead of handing them over to the police.

However, the police brought the two accused under their custody. One of the accused Chikendrajit was later admitted in Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital for treatment.