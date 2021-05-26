Wednesday, May 26
Mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing of traders 

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, May 25: In a bid to avoid crowding in health care centres, the officials of Tangla CHC and NHM Udalguri in coordination with Tangla chamber of commerce and Tangla municipal board have formed two mobile teams to conduct Covid-19 testing of traders and citizens in Tangla town of Udalguri.

“The traders and business persons, along with their staffers must get themselves tested so that the public health is not endangered,” said secretary of Tangla Chamber of Commerce, Sanjay Sen.

“In Harisinga revenue circle we have formed two mobile teams and the drive is expected to continue for a few more days until all the traders are covered,” said Harisinga revenue circle officer, Manisha Nath. As per statistics, the Udalguri district has 663 Covid-19 positive cases currently. More than 72,000 citizens have been vaccinated in Udalguri district including 7,063 youths in the age group of 18-44.

