Model BTC would be formed if voted to power: Rabiram Narzary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 11: Vice president of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and MLA of Kokrajhar West constituency, Rabiram Narzary exuded confidence of winning majority seats in upcoming BTC council elections.

Notably, BPF is contesting in 37 constituencies, UPPL in 40, GSP in 35, BJP in 26, Congress in 13 and AIUDF in 7 constituencies in the BTC council elections.

In an interview with media persons on Sunday in Kokrajhar, Narzary said that BPF will be forming the BTC council for the fourth consecutive term by winning majority seats. He assured of building a model BTC in the region for development and welfare in the region if voted to power.

“The BPF party under the leadership of Hagrama Mohilary will form a model BTC in the council region in all aspects,” Narzary added. He also urged the state government and state election commission to conduct the council elections without any delay to uphold healthy democracy. He opined that the common masses have been facing severe hardships due to on-going COVID-19 pandemic in addition to the model code of conduct in BTC.

“Democracy must prevail. It is need of the hour to conduct the BTC council elections with necessary safeguards against COVID-19 protocols,” Narzary added.