Modi extols Joymoti Kunwori at Jerenga Pathar

PM distributes land pattas, highlights development works in Sivasagar

By: MK Borthakur

SIVASAGAR, Jan 23: Scripting a new history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed land allotment certificates to indigenous landless people in presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at historic Jerenga Pathar here on Saturday.

By distribution of allotment certificates to 10 landless indigenous beneficiaries from across the state, Modi also inaugurated the beginning of the allotment of land pattas to 1.06 lakh landless people.

Addressing a huge crowd of about 1.5 lakh people, Modi paid tributes to the legendary Joymoti Kunwori, whose memory is replete with the place and its people.

Modi said that Joymoti is a symbol of stoical endurance and sacrifice. It is because of its rich history, Sivasagar has been included among five Iconic Sites in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is unfortunate that the previous governments did not do anything for the landless sons of the soil. But Sonowal government took the right steps to give land pattas to over six lakh landless people of the state to empower those people in a big way. They would now have accessed of many welfare schemes as land patta holders, he added.

Modi stressed the importance of land handing over by quoting Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s couplets- O Mur Dharitri Aaye (Mother earth), Choronote Diba Thai (Give me a place at your feet), Khetiokor Nistar Nai (What would a farmer do without you?), Mati Bina Nistar Nai (Without land he would be helpless).

Modi said that his government has taken steps to safeguard the socio-cultural identity of 70 indigenous groups and tribes while it was seriously jeopardized during earlier governments rule. He added that lands of the Botadrowa Vaishnavite centre and of the Kaziranga National Park were not spared by the illegal infiltrators.

For an ‘Aatmanirbhor Asom’, Modi said that a host of development works like 100% domestic electric connection, piped water supply to over 2.5 lakh houses, 100% house hold toilets to the poor people, 35 lakh new LPG connections under Ujjwala scheme for the poor women and direct bank transfer to millions under Jan Dhan and other poverty alleviation schemes have been completed for which it was possible for the poor to tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements in transport and connectivity of the Northeast with the rest of the world. He said that Rs 40,000 crore have been sanctioned for setting up new pipelines for the hydrocarbon sector, 11,000 km new roads have been built, new bridges including Bogibeel, Dhola Sadia and new Saraighat were completed and new rail, air and water transport provisions have been developed by the NDA government. During his 20 minute speech, Modi made no new announcements for the district.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sonowal termed the day as historic which witnessed handing over of the allotment certificates to the indigenous landless beneficiaries by the Prime Minister.

Sonowal said that since 2016, the state government has been taking everybody on board has been working for the equal development of the state. He said that his government has taken powerful initiatives like corruption-free Assam for transparent administration, insurgency-free state for everlasting peace, pollution-free state for the environmental regeneration, migration-free state after sealing of Indo-Bangla border. With the successful implementation of all the government schemes, the BJP led government has been in a position to make development possible and tangible.

In his address, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Ahom Kingdom established its capital in Sivasagar during their six hundred year rule, scripted a golden history. He said that the state government has decided to set up a memorial in the memory of Sati Jaimati at a sprawling 100 bigha land in Jerenga Pathar.

Sarma also said that because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India produced its own vaccine and inoculation has already started.

Union minister of state for food processing Rameswar Teli, agriculture minister Atul Bora, water resources minister Keshab Mahanta, minister of state for revenue and disaster management Jogen Mohan, minister of state for panchayat and rural development Naba Kumar Doley, minister of state for welfare of tea tribes Sanjay Kisan, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Lok Sabha MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi, Pallab Lochan Das, Pradan Baruah, Dr. Rajdeep Roy, Haren Sing Bey, HouseFed chairman Ranjeet Kumar Dass and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.