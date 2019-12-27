‘Modi lying about detention camps, sanctioned Rs 46 cr for one in 2018’

Vajpayee govt ordered states to build detention camps in 1998: Gogoi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “liar” for saying that there is no detention camp in the country and claimed that the BJP-led government at the Centre had sanctioned Rs 46 crore for one in Goalpara district.

“Modi is a liar”, Gogoi said at a press conference here referring to a rally by the prime minister at the national capital in which he had said there is no detention camp in the country.

“In 2018 the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned INR 46 crore for constructing the largest detention centre at Matia in Goalpara district of Assam for housing 3,000 illegal immigrants. Suddenly he says there is no detention camp,” Gogoi said.

“Why did the BJP government in 2018 sanction INR 46 crore? This shows Modi is a liar”, Gogoi asserted.

He said the Congress government which he helmed in the state had set up detention camps in Assam as per the directions of the Gauhati High Court in 2008.

“They (BJP) say these (detention) camps were set up by the Congress. We set them up as per the order of the High Court to detain people who were declared ‘foreigners’ by the Foreigners’ Tribunal,” he added.

“When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister, he had instructed all the governments in 1998 to have a detention camp for keeping foreigners who completed their terms of imprisonment in jail. He had instructed all the state governments to construct such a detention camp,” Gogoi said.

“Who is the master liar?” Gogoi asked.

He questioned that when Bangladesh government has agreed to take all the immigrants, both Hindus and Muslims, what is need to give citizenship to Hindus.

“Send them [Bangladeshi immigrants] to their original home, while Bangladesh government has agreed to accept them. Why is there a need for these detention camps, granting citizenship, giving shelter?” he asked.

“There has been no persecution of the minorities in Bangladesh. So, there is no need for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The entire situation will become normal if you do it,” he added.