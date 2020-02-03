Modi to address rally in Kokrajhar on Feb 7, first visit to NE after anti-CAA protests

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR/ GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Kokrajhar to mark the celebration of third Bodo Peace Accord on February 7.

The accord was signed by the Centre, state government, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFR) on January 27.

More than 2.55 activists of National Democratic Front of Boroland- Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) will also lay down their arms and ammunition before the Prime Minister on that day in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The rally will be held over thousand bighas of land at Jangkhritai Pwthar near new flyover.

“At least 5 lakh people of all communities living in BTAD will assemble in the rally,” All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Pramod Boro, who is also one of the signatories of Bodo Peace Accord, said.

“I appeal to all sections of people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to come and join the rally,” Boro said.

Massive preparations are on for the Prime Minister’s visit to the Bodo-dominated town.

Several thousands of men have been working constantly to prepare the ground, construction of the helipad, building of the approach road to the venue and main pandel for the meeting.

Security measures have been intensified in Kokrajhar with deployment of additional troops for security of the prime minister and other dignitaries.

A team of officials of SPG is arriving in Kokrajhar on Tuesday and they are taking the stock of the preparations for the meeting.

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be camping in Kokrajhar from Tuesday to take stock on the preparation till completion of the programme.

ABSU president Pramod Boro, former Rajya Sabha MP UG Brahma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary are also reviewing the progress of preparations for the meeting.

This will be Modi’s first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which five people were killed.

Modi was scheduled to visit Assam on December 15 last to attend a summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Guwahati, which was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi also skipped the recently-concluded ‘Khelo India’ games inaugural programme in Guwahati.