Moghai Ojah award for Dr Paramananda Majumdar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: Noted writer, researcher Dr Paramananda Majumdar has been nominated for this year’s Moghai Ojah award. The award was instituted by Jorhat District Committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in 2011.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 21,000, a citation, a gamosa and a seleng chadar. The award will be presented in a function to be organised on the occasion of Ojah’s death anniversary at Jorhat Science Centre and Planetarium on March 15.

“In view of Dr Majumdar’s invaluable contribution to in bringing the dhol maestro Moghai Ojah and his magnificent skill of playing the dhol back to public domain by compiling a book on Ojah, he was chosen for the award,” the AJYCP said in a statement.

Notably, the AJYCP has taken the initiative to install a bust of Ojah at MG Road near Jorhat police station and named the intersection as Moghai Oja Tinali in 2016.