Mojairmukh village declared containment zone 

ABHAYAPURI, July 11: A part of Mojairmukh village in Srijangram area under Bongaigaon district was declared a containment zone on Saturday after 14 persons tested positive for Covid-19 together. A part of the village covering around 20 families was declared a containment zone in the presence of government officials and Gaon Panchayat president. According to sources, five members of a family tested positive for Covid-19. Following them another woman of the same village was also found positive. On Saturday, 8 more persons were found to be infected with the virus.