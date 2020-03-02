Momin backs ‘goli maro’ slogan; Cong-AIUDF calls party ‘actual traitor’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 2: After three BJP workers were arrested for raising the slogan “desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro s… ko” during Union home minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata on Sunday, BJP MLA from Bokajan constituency Dr Numal Momin now came out in support of the contentious slogan and said that “there is nothing wrong in it”.

“Gaddar [traitors]refers to those who are committing crimes against the nation, they should get punishment. The slogan may sound harsh, may seem very hard to accept, but if a gaddar comes and attacks the Parliament, attack our military forces, we have to give punishment to those people. There is no harm in the statement,” Momin said.

He further went on to add that ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maro s… ko’ is a correct statement and how people take it “depends on their perceptions”.

Calling the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his family ‘gaddar’ of the nation, the MLA said, “You can get the answer if you look at the Owaisi’s family background. Owaisi’s brother said they will take control of the entire Jammu and Kashmir in 15 minutes if the security forces are removed. They don’t think that they are an integral part of India. They are always trying to destabilise and harm our country through their voices and actions.”

Meanwhile, the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) slammed BJP over their ‘goli maro gaddaro ko’ and other provocative statements made by some of its leaders. Former Assam chief minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi said that the BJP government chose to conveniently remain silent even after some of its leaders made provocative statements.

“Does it mean that the BJP is abetting the crime,” Gogoi asked. “There are certain leaders of BJP who are responsible for instigating violence by making provocative statements. They should be booked under the Indian Panel Code [IPC] for instigating or making hate speeches,” Gogoi said.

Reacting sharply to it, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam said, “The BJP is the actual ‘gaddar’ of the country and is trying to create communal violence between Hindu and Muslims for its own political benefits. The entire nation is now burning. Everybody knows what is going on in Delhi. They [BJP] are always trying to create conflict between Hindus and Muslims.”