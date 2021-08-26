Momin visits Dillai Waterfall

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 25: Assam Assembly deputy speaker Numal Momin on Tuesday visited Dillai Waterfall.

Momin was accompanied by MAC of Deopani, Mukut Mahanta, VDC chairman of Borjan, Rajbu Teron, editor of Samphri Kimi (Karbi vernacular daily), Kiri Ronghang and editor of Thekar, Klangklir Teron.

From Moiso Killing village the waterfall is 8 km. To reach the waterfall one has to cross Dillai River. There are inaccessible areas and one has to go on foot for a few miles to reach the place. The waterfall was first spotted by local residents of No. 1 Kania Bey village, Hidipi last year.

Dillai Waterfall Committee was formed by the local residents for protection of the place. Kamson Bey is the president and Hemari Engti is the secretary of the committee.

The deputy speaker tracked for 2 km in the inaccessible jungles of Dillai hills. His purpose was to promote and develop Dillai Waterfall so that people can visit it.

On reaching the place the deputy speaker Momin expressed his amazement of the unexplored natural beauty in Dillai hills.