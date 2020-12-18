Money, land for martyrs’ bodies 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Holding a meeting with representatives of Sadou Asom Swahid Nirjatita Poriyal Parishad and Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Samannoyrokhi Parishad at Janata Bhawan here on Friday, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal issued instruction to principal secretary of home department to hold meeting with the organisations to find meaningful employment opportunities for the family members of martyrs and others who had to face oppression.

The chief minister also directed to provide financial assistance to those injured, in the Assam Movement, who did not get any financial assistance till now.

Representatives of two organisations apprised the chief minister about their demands.

The chief minister urged both the organisations to jointly work for the benefit of the martyrs’ families and they assured the chief minister of coming together very soon.

Responding to the organisations’ demand of allotting land in the city for setting up their office, Sonowal directed principal secretary of home department Neeraj Verma to take steps for allotting two bigha land in the city for the purpose and also instructed principal secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur to take necessary measures for providing Rs 50 lakh for construction of the office.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that the state government has been making sincere efforts to preserve the legacy of the martyrs and sustenance of their legacy would keep the Assamese race thriving at the world stage.

He also remarked about the steps of state government like setting up of Swahid Smarak and Swahid Kshetra to immortalise the sacrifice of the martyrs.