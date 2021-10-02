Month-long ‘Clean India’ campaign gets underway in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 1: Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Diphu, Karbi Anglong inaugurated a month-long ‘Clean India’ campaign under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India (GOI), here at NYK office.

District administration, municipality boards, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, CRPF, National Social Service, NCC, Diphu Auto-rickshaw Association, Indian Railway, Forest Department, media, Department of Post, youth clubs and Mahila Mandals are taking part in the programme.

Two representatives of youth clubs from seven NYK Blocks, i.e., Lumbajong, Bokajan, Nilip, Rongmongve, Howraghat, Samelangso and Langsomepi participated in the Clean India programme.

Inaugurating the campaign, the programme supervisor of NYK, Putul Sinha said it is to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence that the Government of India has taken up various activities and among them is Swachh Bharat Abhijan Mission. Under the mission, ‘Clean India’ campaign has been launched from 1 to 30 October. The Government of India has involved NYK and youth volunteers to implement the programme.

It is being organised in 6 lakhs villages of 744 districts across the country through the network of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS). The campaign is aimed at creating awareness, mobilisation of people and ensuring their involvement in the Clean India initiative. Under the programme waste will be collected and disposed of, beautification of villages, historical monuments, heritage sites, community centres, youth clubs, school buildings, etc., will take place and traditional water sources will also be cleaned.

It’s expected that 75 lakhs kg of waste will be collected and disposed of. On average 10,080 kg of waste per district will be collected and disposed of. There are 124 hill districts and in each hill district, 5,484 kg of waste will be collected and disposed of.

Singha said the youth clubs will organise the ‘Clean India’ campaign in respective Blocks by taking up various social activities along with collecting and disposing of wastes and beautification of the locality.

The inauguration programme was attended by the President of Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association, Khorsing Terang, Accountant-cum-Programme Supervisor of NYK, Amar Chandra Das and administrative assistant of NYK, MK Basumatary