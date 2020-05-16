Morang transferred to Katlichera, Jayant Singh new SP of Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 15: Sidestepping all appeals and demands of Dimasa organisations for arrest of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surya Kanta Morang for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping and killing of militant-turn businessman Santosh Hojai, the state government on Friday transferred Morang and posted as deputy superintendent of police of 21st AP(IR)Bn at Katlichera in Hailakandi district.

Assistant commandant of 2nd APBn., Makum, Borkiri Terang has been transferred and posted as deputy superintendent of police (HQ) of Dima Hasao in place of Morang.

In a major reshuffle in police department, where the government made transfer of six senior police officials, superintendent of police of Dima Hasao in Bir Bikram Gogoi has also been transferred and posted as commandant of 23rd AP (IR) Bn in Karbi Anglong.

Guwahati deputy commissioner of police (crime) Jayant Singh has been transferred and posted as superintendent of police of Dima Hasao district in place of Bir Bikram Gogoi.

Sumeet Sharma, superintendent of police, (Vigilance & Anti Corruption-I), has been offered with additional charge of superintendent of police, (chief minister’s special vigilance cell) in place of Rosie Kalita, who has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of police (crime).