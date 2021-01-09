Moranhat convention underway: Akhil Gogoi to lead Raijor Dal

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 9: Akhil Gogoi was elected as president of the newly-floated regional political party ‘Raijor Dal’ during the second day of the state convention of the party held at Moranhat in Dibrugarh district on Saturday.

Dr Hiren Gogoi was appointed as chief advisor of the party.

The three-day state convention of Raijor Dal began on January 7 with noted filmmaker Padma Bhushan Jahnu Barua hoisting the party flag followed by homage paid to the martyrs of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

KMSS leader Bhasko D Saikia, Kabindra Chetia Phukan and Jitul Deka have been inducted as working president of the party.

The executive committee also includes 11 general secretaries.

The meeting was presided over by Tulsi Das, president of the organising committee.

Raijor Dal was officially launched by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) on October 2, 2020, with an aim to transform the socio-economic scene of the state and bring change and development.

During the ongoing convention, the newly floated party held lengthy sessions with intellectuals, social scientists, educationists and prominent leaders on the second day of its convention on Friday.

The convention discussed the party structure, its constitution, ideology and thrust areas.

The party will contest in the upcoming assembly election in Assam with the regionalism agenda.