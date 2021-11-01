More development to come in two hill districts: CEM

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Oct 31: Chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang said more development is yet to come in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.

Addressing a BJP public meeting in Dongkamukam in West Karbi Anglong the CEM said there was no peace or development during the rule of the Congress but there were only ethnic clashes. Attacking the Opposition parties, he said that there is not even a single elected representative from the Congress, Autonomous State Demand Committee or the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC).

MP Horensing Bey attending the meeting praised the CEM for his ability for developing his constituency. Criticising president of APHLC, Jones Ingti Kathar said he is good for nothing.

The MP said that Ingti left Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS) by patronising Karbi educated youths to burn government properties and led the 24+ Organisation who indulged in naked protest in the streets of Diphu in daylight. He left JACAS and 24+ Organisations to form APHLC. Ingti is an expert in forming new organisations and also an expert in leaving them too.

Further criticising Ingti the MP said he is not a genuine Karbi as he never follows the customary law of the tribe. The Karbis are strictly exogamous but Ingti Kathar married a Katharpi.

The meeting was also attended by president of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee, Radip Ronghang and others.

In the meeting 37 Opposition workers from Congress and APHLC led by Ratan Terang and Babu Rongpi joined the BJP in the BJP meeting.

In the meeting the CEM distributed blankets (2320), spade (33), gas stoves (180), spray machine (33) and mustard seeds to BPL families.