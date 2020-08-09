More than 180 appointments made illegally in various deptt in BTC: UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 9: RTI activist and central committee member of United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Prithviraj Narayan Dev Mech has made another explosive allegation that more than 180 persons have been appointed illegally in various departments in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) without any interview or written examinations during the BPF regime.

Addressing the reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Sunday, Mech made this statement and alleged multi-crore job scams in different departments in Bodoland Territorial Council area within 2020 itself. He further accused that the persons received appointment letters in return of paying lakhs of rupees in exchange through brokers and high rank officials. He also alleged that former BTC Principal Secretary Robinson Mushahary and others of being involved in the job scam.

He demanded a strict and thorough investigation into alleged job scams during the BPF ruled BTAD administration and punishment for the involved official and brokers as per law. He reiterated that due to the such scams, “The genuine candidates have been deprived of government jobs.” He urged the Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, who is now the head in BTAD administration to look into the alleged illegal appointments in the council.

Meanwhile, Mech hailed the termination of 29 employees of the transport department in BTC who were reportedly appointed illegally without any interview or written tests in the transport department.

Notably, BTC Principal Secretary Siddarth Singh, on August 7, in a notification vide no. BTC/MISC/ACCY (BJM)/ACS 022020/69, terminated 8 assistant enforcement inspectors and 21 enforcement checkers under the Transport department. Mech further revealed that he had earlier filed a case against the illegal appointment.