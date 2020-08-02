More than 3 lakh PMAY-G houses completed in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 1: As many as 3,00,355 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna Gramin (PMAY-G) have been completed in Assam till date, an official statement of panchayat and rural development here said on Saturday.

Of these, 1 lakh houses have been completed since January, in spite of Covid-19 pandemic situation, scarcity of materials in hill districts and also paucity of skilled masons in most parts of the state, it said.

Nearly 2,000 migrated masons have been engaged in construction of PMAY-G houses till the day, it also said.

The state has received a target of 8,81,833 houses under PMAY-G from the Centre since 2016-17 to 2020-21. Out of this target, 5,01,827 houses have been registered, 4,56,254 geo-tagged and 4,36,108 are sanctioned for construction till now, of which, more than 3 lakh houses are completed and remaining are in various stages of construction.

Minister of state for panchayat and rural development, Naba Kr Doley congratulated the beneficiaries of PMAY-G houses, especially those who have completed their dream home in this tough challenging situation of Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Doley also urges all concerned to complete all procedures of all targets from registration to sanction in a war footing manner.

The minister stressed upon forwarding a helping hand from government machinery to each and every beneficiary of this scheme in each step so that the state may be able to reach the target in stipulated time and may contribute in making Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing a house with basic amenities to each and every poor family of the country in reality and thus to serve for the vulnerable section of the state.