More than half of Orang National Park submerged under water

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Sept 1: The Orang National Park and Orang Tiger Project in Darrang district is submerged in water due to the alarming increasing water level of Jiya Dhanashri and the river Brahmaputra. In this regard, a forest protection officer of the Orang National Park told The Hills Times that flood water started entering the forest in the last two days. The park was completely submerged in water and other areas are also on the verge of drowning. A forest security worker working in the park said that more than 29 forest protection camps in the park are submerged under water and the water level is gradually increasing. Due to the continuous rise of water, there is an outcry in the animals. Animals are roaming in search of higher places. The forest security guards deployed in the protection of the forest during the flood are also facing a lot of difficulties. Sitting on a boat, patrolling the forest day and night in flood waters has gotten cumbersome for them. Due to the absence of a mechanised boat, the risk of patrolling in rickety boats is even life threatening for them. Taking advantage of the situation like floods, the hunters also ambush in search of their prize head. According to the forest officials, Belsiri, Garahbhanga, Ramkong, Tinkuna, Barkhe, Gaspara, Hajarbigha, Katashali, Kachumari, Hati camps are completely under water.