More than Rs 5 cr unearthed, 45 arrested

SI recruitment scam: Crackdown on ** Investigation on right track: DGP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Police probing the sub inspector (SI) recruitment scam have recovered cash more than Rs 5 crore in two separate crackdowns in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts on Saturday.

Two railway employees were arrested in this connection, police said.

“Rs. 1.70 crore was recovered from Barpeta, Rs. 3.4 crore from Bongaigaon, Rs. 3 lakh from Chirang. On the other hand, Rs. 15 lakh has been recovered from another location. So roughly, around 5.2 crore has been recovered,” Assam director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told reporters here.

Meanwhile, a police statement said that at Bongaigaon Rs 15,46,500 was recovered from the house of Pradip Mazumdar. On the other hand, Rs 3 lakh was recovered from the house of Sultan Ali Ahmed of Chirang.

“We have to ascertain whether this money is related to the SI scam or not,” additional director general of police for law and order GP Singh said.

So far, 45 accused have been arrested in connection with the question paper leak case.

“Everyone is under scanner whose names we have got in the investigation. The investigation would be absolutely on merit. The investigation would not be guided by what someone else says or wants. Evidence is the only guiding factor. The investigation is only answerable to the competent court of law and no one else,” Singh said.

On the basis of confessional statement of Rubul Hazarika, who was associated with Akshay Telecommunication, the agency, which conducted SI examination, a police team rounded up another accused Rupam Das, a loco pilot of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Friday night.

Police conducted a raid at the house of Rupam’s father in-law Tarani Banikya at Boripara under Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon district, from where they recovered Rs 3,33, 36400.

In another raid conducted at the house of Devaraj Das, who is also a railway employee but associated with Akshay Telecommunication, police recovered Rs 1,85,05740.

The operation was conducted based on the confessions of Saruj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika who were arrested on Friday.

According to reports, Saruj Sarma and Rubul Hazarika who were associated with Akshay Telecommunication collected the money from candidates following the directions of former deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Prashanta Kumar Dutta.

They provided training to the candidates with the leaked question papers. The office of Akshay Telecommunication at Bongaigaon, the company which got the contract to conduct the recruitment scam was sealed by the police.

On September 20, the written exam for recruitment of SIs in state police conducted by State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) after leakage of question paper prompting chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to order an inquiry into the scam.

“We have taken all the responsibility of conducting recruitment exams from private agencies, he said, adding “we however may have to hire someone for technical support.”

The CID has procured digital and electronic evidences linking to the case. 16 people were arrested in the ring including 5 students, he said.

The paper leak, money trade, the process and operation – everything is being investigated.

On September 25, competent authorities were written a letter to cancel the licenses of two hotels owned by PK Dutta.

A range rover was recovered from Bhangagarh belonging to Saroj Sharma, along with a blank cheque and admit card.

Four hard drives were seized from Krishna Global office during a search operation.

ADGP GP Singh, who is assigned to the case, is smoothly conducting the investigation, Mahanta said and added that more arrests will be made in the coming days.

Senior officials of Crime branch of City Police and CID continued to grill both the prime accused retired DIGP Prashanta Kumar Dutta and expelled BJP leader Diban Deka, who have been still under police custody.