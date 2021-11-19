Morigaon DC office staff caught taking bribe  

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Nov 18: At a time when the state BJP government has taken the initiative to make every department efficient and corruption-free to ensure smooth service for the public in the state, the arrest of a senior employee has created a sensation at the Morigaon deputy commissioner office on Thursday.

A team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Thursday arrested one senior employee Harendra Kr. Nath of Morigaon deputy commissioner office for allegedly taking bribe from one tender holder Ramprasad Sarkar.

The police team under a complaint made by the tender holder Ramprasad Sarkar caught the senior employee red handed while taking Rs. 5,000/ as bribe from him at the DC office.

The senior employee Harendra Kr. Nath wanted a sum of Rs. 5,000/- as bribe against a draft of Rs. 1,75,000/- of the tender holder Ramprasad Sarkar who put up a tender for digging a fishery under the Mayong revenue circle, Jagiroad constituency.

