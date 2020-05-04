Mosque set ablaze following land dispute between two families at Dhing

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 3: A mosque was set ablaze following a year-long land dispute between two groups at Solguri Jaanpar under Dhing police station in Nagaon district on the ninth day of Holy Ramadan month on Sunday.

At least 12 people, including several women were injured seriously in the incident.

A group of people of the same religious faith demolished the mosque and also set it on fire. The mob went on rampage when some people tried to stop them from demolition of the mosque.

According to the report, a land dispute was going on between the families of one Abdul Rashid and Shofikul Islam for over a year. This dispute took an extreme turn when the family members of Shofikul Islam demolished the mosque and set ablaze it.

In the scuffle, 12 family members of Abdul Rashid were seriously injured.

Meanwhile, a team of police and CRPF personnel led by additional SP (security) Gunendra Deka rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Police immediately rescued all those injured family members of Abdul Rashid and also admitted all of them in Dhing FRU.

Meanwhile, the family of Abdul Rashid lodged an FIR against the family members of Shofikul Islam with Dhing police station in this regard.

“Investigation is on. No one has so far been arrested in this connection,” said a senior police official.