Mother, daughter duo achieves huge feat in idol making

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Oct 7: Ahead of Durga Puja, Rina Paul, a septuagenarian woman and her daughter Gitali Paul of Bakaliaghat town has made more than twenty statues of Goddess Durga.

Rina Paul has lost her husband thirteen years ago and since then she and her daughter have been making the idols as it is their livelihood. Gitali helped her mother in painting, arrangement of ornaments and dresses the Goddess Durga idols.

Gitali is a graduate and has been facing hardship since the last year’s lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said the idols of Goddess Durga will be supplied to Howraghat, Phuloni, Dokmoka, Rongkut, Longnit, Langhin and Rajapathar and Bakaliaghat. The puja committees have ordered idols.

