Motivational camp at Laisong village to join armed forces

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 5: The Haflong based 11 Assam Rifle battalion under the aegis of headquarter 21 sector Assam Rifles and inspector general Assam Rifles (East) organised a motivational camp for the village youth  to join the Armed Forces.

The programme was organised at Laisong village Community Hall under Mahur,Dima Hasao district.

All together 92 individuals including 41 girls from nearby areas attended the programme and were motivated to join the Indian Army. During the programme the resource person from the battalion interacted and gave an overview on the procedure of recruitment in armed forces including eligibility criteria, benefits of joining armed forces, pay and rank structure of the army and Assam rifles to the participants. Other hand importance was given on enrollment of women in the Armed forces for the benefit of local girls.

