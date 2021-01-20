MoU signed between BCPL and AGCL in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 20: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) and Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL) have entered into an agreement on Wednesday for supply of rich gas from Golaghat to BCPL Lakwa.

The MoU was signed by Pranjal Changmai, general manger (BCPL) and Manuj Kr. Baruah, deputy general manager (AGCL) in presence of Reep Hazarika, managing director (BCPL), Gokul Chandra Swargiyari, managing director (AGCL), Pruthiviraj Dash, director (finance) BCPL, Rakesh Kumar Singh, chief operating officer, BCPL and other higher officials of BCPL and AGCL.

Both the companies have carried out a joint pre-feasibility assessment and the preliminary results appeared to be viable for both the companies.

AGCL managing director and a team visited BCPL and discussed the gas availability in Northeastern, future plans of AGCL and supply potential to BCPL.

“With the signing of MoU, both the companies have committed to derive synergies from the association,” a BCPL press statement said.