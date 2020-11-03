Move to include Bihu in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 2: In a bid to incorporate Bihu in UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, the International Council on Monuments and Sites’ (ICOMOS), India, NE Zone has uploaded the intangible facets of Bihu into the ‘International Committee on Intangible Cultural Heritage’ (ICICH) website of UNESCO.

The all-embracing article on Bihu and a few video clips uploaded into the website, if accepted in that category, will help in obtaining UNESCO’s projects for promotion of Bihu at the international level, and also for preservation of the prototypical features.

The initiative was taken by Dr Sanjib Kumar Borkakoti, an expert of ICOMOS, in the wake of a webinar on ‘Bihu – An Agrarian Festival of Assam’ held on September 20.

ICOMOS is a sister organization of ICICH. The webinar presentations were made by three panelists, Dr Pradip Neog, Dinesh Gogoi and Mridu Moucham Bora in the webinar.

Inspired by the intangible facets presented during the webinar, ICOMOS members expressed the view that Bihu fulfilled the criteria of getting enlisted as UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage.

Dr Borkakoti obtained an extended edition of the lecture of the panelist Dr Pradip Neog in the form of an article and submitted it along with selected YouTube video clips to the competent authority of ICICH, resulting in uploading of the elucidations of the festival in the ICICH website.

The uploaded video clips are on Bihu dance ‘Hunsori, ‘Jeng-Bihu’, and ‘Gogona’. The article of Dr Neog entitled, Glorious Cultural Heritages of Bihu festivals, highlights the salient aspects of all the major cultural resources of Bihu festivals including rituals, Bihu dance, Bihunam, Bihu musical instruments and the traditional cultural programmes including ‘Rati-bihu’, ‘Gabhoru-bihu’ and ‘Hunsori’.

In-depth analysis of all three are presented in the article so as to establish their features and distinctiveness.

The prototypical rhythm, feet movement, waist twisting, body gyrations, poses, and expressions of Bihu dance are revealed succinctly.

The ‘bihunam’ vividly highlights the superlative lyrical parameters and the alluring archetypical rhythm.

The distinctiveness of Bihu musical instruments is also adroitly highlighted. The significance of Bihu as a cultural identity and as kind of life line of Assamese people is also accentuated in the article.

‘Rati-bihu’ and ‘Gabhoru-bihu’ are elucidated with explanations on why these programmes be regarded as glorious traditions of Assamese culture, and how they reveal the high status of women in Assamese agrarian society, as well as how well the Assamese people abided by social norms, etiquette and moral character in connection with these programmes which were held in the midst of nature.

The magnificent attributes of ‘hunsori’ (bihu danced by troupes) are also briefly described in the article.

Furthermore, the issues and needs relating to worldwide promotion, safeguarding and preservation of the glorious intangible heritages of Bihu are strongly advocated.

Sajib Borua, a faculty of Assam Agricultural University said that the uploading of the article and video clips in the international website is a great step towards bringing glory to the rich tradition of Assam in the international communities, and for attaining global recognition. He said that very little is known about Bihu in the international fora as there are very few articles in the net on the subject written in English.

“The uploading of the Bihu article in the UNESCO is welcome and indicates a recognition of the folk dance and thereby the rich cultural heritage of Assam,” he said.

The uploads may be seen in: http://icich.icomos.org/index.php/icomos-india-ne-and-icich-hold-webinar-bihu-an-agrarian-festival-of-assam/q