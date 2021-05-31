MP Pradyut launches Covid centre in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 30: In order to expedite Covid service, the Nagaon constituency Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi launched the MP’s Covid Care Facilitation Centre (CCFC) at Morigaon Congress Bhawan on Sunday. The Covid Facilitation Centre has been launched for providing helping-hands to the Covid infected patients so that the volunteers of the party can provide immediate service to them through the toll free number 8486856816.

The MP Pradyut Bordoloi launched the centre in a sobre programme considering the Covid-19 pandemic in presence of MLA,Laharighat Asif Nazer and other leaders of the district committee.

Addressing media persons, the MP said that the river erosion of the Brahmaputra has posed a serious threat to the inhabitants of the greater Laharighat constituency as the government has not completed the dyke till date. That is why I have asked the MLA, Laharighat to put up the dyke issues in the assembly and to complete the construction of the dyke by discussing with the water resources minister Piyush Hazarika immediately before the rainy season. The MP also appealed to the central government to pay interest to the serious burning problem of the district.