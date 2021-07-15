MP Sarania expresses serious concern over NLFB 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 14: Kokrajhar Lok Sabha MP and GSP president Naba Kumar Sarania expressed his serious concern over the newly floated National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militant organisation. He said that the NLFB’s armed struggle strategy is not suited for the society in today’s era which can create chaos among the peace-loving society.

Notably, MP Sarania attended a party meeting at the agricultural guest house in Kokrajhar in the presence of his party members on Wednesday. Talking to media persons, MP Sarania expressed serious concern over the floating of NLFB. He further maintained that the government must take proper rehabilitation measures for the former NDFB members. He informed that over 500 youths of the Udalguri district have joined the newly floated militant organisation and more are on the cards to join the same.

He urged the state government and concerned authorities to take bold initiatives to maintain peace and harmony among the society. “The NLFB issue is not a good sign when the society wants a peaceful and tranquil environment,” Sarania said.

On the assembly bye polls, Sarania maintained that his Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) party would emerge victorious in the same. He said that Gossaigaon and Tamulpur constituencies are both a GSP stronghold today and hence their victory is inevitable.

Notably, the elections have been necessitated after the demise of MLA Majendra Narzary in Gossaigaon and MLA Lehoram Boro in Tamulpur constituencies. Sarania informed that his party has been carrying party meetings in Kokrajhar district as well across the BTR region initiating necessary strategies for strengthening the spirit of the party. He also informed that the GSP party discussed thoroughly with party leaders and members about the rendering services on welfare and developmental activities being carried out by VCDC levels across the region.

He further informed that all alliance partner members are being involved in the developmental process in the region and that the people are in favour of their party. On the issue of price rise, Sarania maintained that his party has been constantly putting pressure on the ruling government over the matter and that the situation would be brought under control soon.