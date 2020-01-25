Mrinalini’s organic kitchen garden attracts peoples’ attention at Bajali

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, Jan 25: An organic kitchen garden of a woman in Pathsala town has been drawing attention of the neighbourhood recently. Created on the top floor of her residence, Mrinalini Deka Medhi, who is a teacher by profession, is the one behind this beautiful concept.

“Vegetable in the market these days contain many dangerous chemicals which pose serious issues to us human. The use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers has also lowered the nutritional content of the vegetables. So, I started this organic kitchen garden, to fulfil the needs of my family and also at the same time to encourage the people of the locality to come forward for such kitchen gardening,” said Mrinalini while talking to HT Correspondent.