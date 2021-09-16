MS Rajlakshmi, MS Digaru to reach Majuli shortly

Dispur-monitored CCTVs, App for online tickets among steps to ensure safety of ferry passengers: CM



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 15: Installation of CCTV cameras at the ghats of Majuli and Jorhat which could be monitored from Dispur and the launching of an app for ferry passengers to book tickets online were among the slew of measures announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday at Nimatighat here to ease the difficulties and ensure safety of passengers to and fro between Majuli and Jorhat.

Sarma arrived at Nimatighat here on Wednesday for the second time within a week, to review steps taken by IWT Directorate and Jorhat and Majuli administrations to ensure safe and smooth transport of passengers after the boat disaster on September 8 here.

Later talking to newspersons at Nimatighat, he said that the government had initiated processes to provide relief to the people travelling in the river route but that it would take some time. Urging people to bear with the government in this regard the chief minister said that nobody imagined that such an accident would occur and no arrangement was in place to deal with a post-accident situation.

“We are trying to restore normalcy in the running of ferry services,” he said.

Stating that already two Ro-Pax vessels stationed at Majuli had started running after overcoming the technical difficulties, Sarma said that to reduce the rush of passengers due to the shortage of ferries, the trips by Ro-Pax boats had been increased to three daily from both Kamalabari Ghat and Aphalamukh Ghat in Majuli to Nimatighat here, from the initial two trips.

He disclosed that two more boats- MS Rajlakshmi and MS Digaru were expected to reach Majuli in the next two days which were sailing from Guwahati.

Responding to criticism of delay in the boats reaching here, Dr Sarma said that it takes seven days from Guwahati to Nimatighat because of the strong current of the river.

The chief minister further stated that two IWT boats at Majuli were found to be having marine engines and would be allowed to ply with all people wearing life jackets and that passengers would be limited to the capacity and strict adherence to timing.

He further disclosed that two more Ro-Pax boats and two jetties were likely to be provided by the Central government.

In this regard Dr Sarma said that he was in touch with the Union minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal. Stating that the government would provide marine engines to private boat owners he said that it would take about 60 days to arrive and be installed. The CM informed that a high tech catamaran built in Assam will sail for Majuli on September 17.

Speaking about the long queue of passengers at the ghats, Dr Sarma said that it was due to the introduction of safety measures which included issuing of tickets, noting down of phone numbers, etc. He informed that from September 22 a mobile App would be launched for online ticket buying which was expected to reduce the rush at the ghats.

Sarma requested good Samaritans in villages to help those people who did not have smartphones to avail the online service.

He also announced plans of a night bus service between Jorhat and Majuli via Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and the Bogibeel bridge who may not like to travel by water transport.

The CM said that the government would keep a strict watch regarding adherence to safety measures by installing CCTV cameras at the Ghats which could be monitored from Dispur.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said that the government had instructed the police team to file the chargesheet within the three month period so that the arrested persons could not come out on bail.

He said that the high level enquiry announced by the government to probe the accident by additional chief secretary Maninder Singh will be started within a day or two.

State Industries and Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary who was camping in Jorhat since September 9, state Education minister and guardian minister of Jorhat Dr Ranoj Pegu, Jorhat Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa were present along with the chief minister.

