HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Aug 23: The muhurat shoot of Karbi VCD film ‘ARTU’ under the banner of RT Production in association with Langpher Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) was done at Tarabasa Seeds Farm Guesthouse here on Monday.

The muhurat was inaugurated by KCS president Chandra Sing Kro.

Kro invoked the blessing of the Gods before the inauguration.

Ratan Terang is the producer and Bhaity Engti is the director and scriptwriter of the film.

Nigam Ronhang is the assistant director and Bhaskar Jyoti Doley is cameraman. Music is given by Horensing Tokbi and Utpal Bora while singers are Jiten Terang, Robina Kropi and Mirmili Rongpipi.

The film will be released during the Durga Puja festival, said Producer Ratan Terang.

The budget for the film is Rs. 10 lakh. Bijay Lekhte, Kiran Engtipi, Suresh Timung, Malin Tissopi and Longsing Engti are actors and actresses of this film.