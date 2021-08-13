Mukalani-Bormathauri villagers in dire need of a bridge 

SIVASAGAR, Aug 12: The Mukalani and Bormathau ri gaon beyond Chintamonigarh in Jorhat district is a remote Mising village sandwiched between the Janjhi river and the Brahmaputra, with no direct road connection. The only means of communication with the Chinamonigarh are small boats and a dilapidated bamboo bridge over the Janjhi river. Over a hundred households face great difficulty in running errands regularly from Jelengitup, Borsumoni, Ch intamonigar, and Teok, etc., places over the long bamboo pole bridge (Saku). The villagers have urged the local panchayat authority for a better bridge that can be used throughout the year. On a visit to this remote village on Wednesday, this correspondent saw a lone man crossing the river on this long bamboo bridge with considerable risk. Dipu Kutum, Jagannath Kutum, and Sanju Doley, three local youths told this correspondent that the government commitment to extend medical services to the rural people’s doorsteps will be a reality only when the riverine villagers will be connected with the mainland with a permanent bridge. Now the villagers have to travel three km to Borsumoni Health Sub-Centre. The doctor does not visit the sub-center nowadays and the ANM goes there three days a week told the lady attendant who lives next door. The only good sign is the blacktopped road up to the Janjhi embankment which has been maintained well.