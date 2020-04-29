Mukhi asks BTC administrator to work for people’s welfare

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: After assuming the administration of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi held a meeting with chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, administrator Rajesh Prasad and principal secretary Siddharth Singh at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Mukhi giving a one-point direction to the officers said that the people of BTC should not face any difficulties because of COVID-19 induced lockdown. He also asked the officers to take care so that no laxity creeps in the administrative machinery and asked them to make the administration strong yet responsive for the larger interest of the public.

He also asked them to do everything possible to fulfil people’s expectations. He also said that it is a joint responsibility to work for the welfare of the BTC and everybody should join hands in this direction.

The Governor asked the administrator and the principal secretary to make sure that there is people friendly administration which works for the people in BTC. He also made it clear that he would take review of the BTC administration and take stock of different programmes on a regular basis.

Principal secretary (H&FW and finance) Samir Sinha, commissioner and secretary of (WPT&BC) Dr.M. Angamuthu, commissioner and secretary to the Governor SS. Meenakshi Sundaram were also present at the meeting.

Earlier, the Governor has assumed charge of the administration of the BTC after its term expired on Monday. Election to the 40 constituencies of the council, scheduled on April 4, could not be conducted in the wake of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“In view of the expiry of the term of the Bodoland Territorial General Council today, Governor Jagdish Mukhi has resolved to assume the administration of the BTC with immediate effect in public interest in exercise of powers vested in him under sub paragraph 2 of Para 16 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” a statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The BTC’s jurisdiction is over four districts of Assam — Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang and Udalguri — and they are collectively known as Bodoland Territorial Administrative Districts.

The department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Backward classes appointed Siddhartha Singh, commissioner and secretary, PHE, and MD, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Mission, as Principal Secretary of Bodoland Territorial Council, Kokrajhar.

The Cabinet, in its meeting on Monday, decided to request the State Election Commissioner to conduct the elections as soon as possible with some innovative ideas to avoid large gatherings.